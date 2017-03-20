Man charged in rape that occurred shortly after he left Clark County jail

A man released from jail March 8 was arrested Thursday on charges related to a rape that happened about 10 hours after his release.

Ramel Oritz, 32, was arrested on four counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, second-degree kidnapping and three counts of open or gross lewdness.

A mother awoke to a knock at her bedroom door about 5:30 a.m. March 9, expecting it to be her son leaving for work. When she opened the door wrapped in a sheet, a man with a handgun grabbed her by the sheet and forced her into her daughter’s room. The daughter was at work and was expected to return home sometime after 6 a.m., according to a report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

When the mother asked the intruder how he got in her house, he said he entered after her son left for work and that he had a friend who lived two houses down, according to the police report.

The mother was assaulted for about two hours before her daughter returned home. The two women were able to escape the residence, call the victim’s husband and drive to a nearby shopping center. The husband notified police, according to the report.

During the assault, the mother noticed the man was wearing bright orange boxers and socks. When police arrived at the victim’s home to investigate, they found the items labeled with “CCDC” for Clark County Detention Center. The DNA recovered from these items and other items in the home was tested and resulted in a hit for Oritz, according to the police report.

Oritz was released from the Clark County jail at 7:15 p.m. the night before the assault. He was incarcerated Feb. 4 in a domestic battery case, and a judge ordered his release on March 8 after sentencing him to the time he already had spent in custody, records show.

Court records also show that Oritz has an extensive criminal history in Las Vegas dating to 2007. It includes multiple felony charges.

