1 in critical condition after shooting in west Las Vegas Valley

One person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night near Valley View Boulevard and Penwood Avenue.

The shooting happened about 8:05 p.m. on the 4000 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said. One person was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with a “gunshot wound to the face.”

No suspect was in custody as of 9:45 p.m., and no description was released. Detectives were still on the scene investigating.

