1 man hospitalized after shooting near Nellis Air Force Base

A man was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries shortly after he was shot Friday night in the far northeast valley.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on the 5300 block of East Craig Road, near Nellis Air Force Base, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

At least one bullet struck the man in the waist area, then exited his right buttock. He was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, Rogers said.

As of 8:15 p.m., no suspect was in custody, and no suspect description was available. Police continued to investigate late Friday.

