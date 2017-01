North Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on the 2200 block of Ellis Street, the department said on Twitter at 6:20 a.m.

The suspect was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The “officer is ok,” police reported on Twitter.

