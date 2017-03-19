1 person shot after verbal dispute escalates in southeast Las Vegas

One person was injured and another was taken into custody Saturday after a shooting in the southeast valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 5:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of Serape Circle after reports of a shooting, Lt. CJ Jenkins said.

Reports indicate a verbal dispute between two male neighbors escalated when one shot the other, police said.

The shooter returned to his residence, and arriving police took him into custody without incident, Jenkins said.

The person shot was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound not considered life-threatening, police said.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.