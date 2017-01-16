2 women witness man being shot near downtown Las Vegas parking garage

One man was shot near a downtown parking garage early Monday morning.

Two women, 18 and 17 years old were walking near East Ogden Avenue and North Casino Center Boulevard Monday morning when they stood a few feet from a man as he was shot by a driver in a white car, they said.

The driver shot the man in the stomach, the older woman, a California native, said. Police later said the man was shot in the chest. The man fell forward partially onto the car, and it carried him a few feet as it drove off before the man fell to the ground, the woman said.

The two women were visiting from the Bay Area and were looking for their car in the area at the time of the shooting.

They were walking with a third person near the corner of the intersection when a man, who they said appeared to be carrying an empty bottle of alcohol, asked them if they were looking for a fight. They told him no. They kept walking but got lost and turned around and returned to the corner of Ogden and Casino Center. They saw the same man attempt to engage with the driver of a white car at the corner.

The driver then pointed a handgun at the man and shot him, the women said. The driver then turned right from Casino Center onto Ogden and drove off.

Sgt. Mike Souder with Metropolitan Police Department confimed one person was shot by another person inside a car, but he wouldn’t confirm their genders. He said nobody was in custody as of early Monday.

The younger woman said she was standing behind the man when he was shot, while her friend was a few feet to his side.

They then ran as their instinct took over, the 18-year-old said.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” she said. “Shock comes differently to everyone, I think.”

Neither the man’s identity nor his condition were known.

The witnesses’ names are being withheld while police investigate and the suspect remains at-large.

