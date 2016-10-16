27-year-old man arrested after girlfriend shot and killed in Las Vegas area

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman Saturday.

Police found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle after 6 p.m. near Salernes Street and Shinnecock Hills Avenue.

According to a Metro press release, police found 27-year-old suspect Ivan Cotton outside the vehicle where the victim lay dying. The victim was pronounced dead when she arrived at UMC.

Metro reports that the victim and Cotton had been in a relationship for about a year.

This is the 135th homicide investigated by Las Vegas police in 2016. The identity of the victim, along with cause and manner of death, are expected to be released by the coroner’s office after next of kin have been notified.

Metro encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the Metro Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

