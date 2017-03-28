Posted 

Arrest made in January shooting that injured 1

A man was arrested on Monday, March 27, 2017, in connection with a shooting incident on Jan. 18, 2017, at the Suites, 4855 Boulder Highway. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By Michael Shoro
Las Vegas Review-Journal

A man was arrested more than two months after a shooting in the southeast valley, jail and booking records show.

Edwin Edgardo Lee, 31, was jailed in Clark County Detention Center Monday. He faces charges of attempted murder and shooting a gun at or into an occupied structure, vehicle or craft.

Metropolitan Police Department records implicate Lee in a shooting at The Suites, 4855 Boulder Highway, about 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder at the apartment complex, Lt. Carlos Hank said at the time.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 