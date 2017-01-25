Posted Updated 

Coroner IDs woman fatally shot in head in southeast Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at the Villa Del Rio apartments at 3800 S. Nellis Blvd., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A woman fatally shot in the head Monday in the southeast valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Tonee Anita Walker, 36, residence unknown. Her death was confirmed as a homicide caused by several gunshot wounds.

Walker had visited a friend at 3800 S. Nellis Blvd., near East Twain Avenue, and argued with a man who lived the apartment with Walker’s friend, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Minutes later, the man began firing.

The man fled the scene, Metro said. Police arrested a suspect, Frederick Daniels, the next day near Anaheim, California.

