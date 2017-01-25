Coroner IDs woman fatally shot in head in southeast Las Vegas valley

A woman fatally shot in the head Monday in the southeast valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Tonee Anita Walker, 36, residence unknown. Her death was confirmed as a homicide caused by several gunshot wounds.

Walker had visited a friend at 3800 S. Nellis Blvd., near East Twain Avenue, and argued with a man who lived the apartment with Walker’s friend, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Minutes later, the man began firing.

The man fled the scene, Metro said. Police arrested a suspect, Frederick Daniels, the next day near Anaheim, California.

