Detectives believe drugs may have been involved in east Las Vegas homicide

Detectives believe drugs may have been involved in an east valley homicide that happened Friday night.

About 9:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Triest Court, near Bonanza and Sandhill roads for reports of four to five gunshots, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

One male was shot in the head and found dead at the scene.

Two Hispanic men in their 20s were seen driving away the area in a white, four-door sedan. Based on the circumstances of the shooting, detectives believe drugs may be involved, police said

This is the 31st homicide in Clark County and the 27th homicide investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department in 2017. The county coroner will name the person killed once family has been notified.

Anyone with any information on the case may call Metropolitan Police Department homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

