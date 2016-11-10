Early morning shooting at mobile home park leaves one at UMC

One man suffered critical injuries after he was shot several times at a mobile home complex in northeast Las Vegas early Thursday morning.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots in the AAA Mobile Home Park at 4976 Stanley Ave., near North Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue, said Lt. CJ Jenkins with the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police found the man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders took the man to University Medical Center.

Jenkins said police were looking for witnesses.