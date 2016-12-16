Investigators ID officer, victim in officer-involved fatal shooting in Arizona

Authorities have identified the police officer and victim involved in an officer-involved shooting fatality in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Dec. 11.

The Lake Havasu City police department is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting, which is customary in Arizona.

Lake Havasu police Sgt. Tom Gray said Officer Steven Osborn responded just before 8 p.m. to a call that a woman was threatening to shoot herself and her girlfriend at a home on the 1700 block of Alta Vista Road in Bullhead City. Osborn fired multiple times when Amber M. Lewis, 44, pointed a black air-powered gun that resembled a firearm at him.

Lewis died about an hour after the shooting at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.

Osborne, an eight year veteran of the department has been placed on paid administrative leave, routine while officer-involved fatalities are under review.