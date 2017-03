The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the northeast valley.

A man was shot about 11 a.m. Monday near the 1500 block of Cobb Lane, near Owens and Eastern avenues, police said.

His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

