Las Vegas police seek new leads in November shooting of 11-year-old boy

Las Vegas police continue to search for three men who unloaded more than two dozen bullets into a central valley home last fall, critically injuring an 11-year-old boy.

On Tuesday, detectives released new surveillance footage from the night of the incident in the hopes that anyone who recognizes the car or the people in the video will come forward.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m., two days after Thanksgiving.

While the boy was asleep inside his family’s 604 N. 23rd St. home — near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue — three men walked up the home’s driveway and fired several rounds.

The boy was shot in the chest and the arm and rushed to University Medical Center’s trauma unit. He spent several days in the hospital and is still recovering, though he has since been released, police said.

The shooters were described only as Hispanic men who fled in a light-colored sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s downtown investigation division at 702-828-1553.

