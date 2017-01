A man is expected to survive after being shot in the shoulder on Wednesday night.

Las Vegas police responded to a call that a person had been shot at The Suites at 4855 Boulder Highway around 10:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the wounded man, who was transported to a local hospital, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Investigators remain on the scene.

