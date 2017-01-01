Man found shot in northeast Las Vegas apartment complex

Less than two hours into the new year, Las Vegas police were investigating a man found shot in a northeast valley apartment complex.

It is unclear where the shooting occurred, but arriving officers found the injured man about 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Eagle Trace Apartments, 5370 E. Craig Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, but his condition was unknown as of 2:15 a.m.

No suspect was in custody at that time, and no other details were available.

