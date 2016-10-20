Man shot by NHP trooper in Henderson has died

The man who was shot Wednesday by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper has died from his injuries.

According to the Highway Patrol, the agency learned that the 28-year-old man had died just after 10 a.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting, as well as a related carjacking at a gas station in downtown Las Vegas that happened about 7:13 a.m. Wednesday, before the shooting occurred.

Troopers saw the man driving recklessly on U.S. Highway 95 about 10 minutes after the carjacking and chased him from the Las Vegas Boulevard ramp to Auto Show Drive, about 12 miles.

The man collided with another vehicle during the chase and eventually stopped at the Findlay Cadillac dealership on Auto Show Drive and Gibson Road after his tires had blown out, Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said Wednesday.

Buratczuk said the man attempted to carjack an elderly couple at the Henderson dealership, where a man who was about 90 was thrown to the ground. A trooper shot the younger man when he got into the couple’s car.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the man who died after his family has been notified.

