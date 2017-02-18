Man shot while driving in northwest Las Vegas

A man was wounded in the shoulder when he was shot while driving his vehicle in the northwest valley Friday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

About 3:20 p.m. officers responded to the area of West Gowan Road and North Torrey Pines Drive for reports of a shooting, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Two vehicles were traveling north on Torrey Pines Drive. As the driver of one vehicle tried to pass the other on the right side, he shot the driver of the other vehicle twice, striking his shoulder, Rogers said.

The man who was shot in the shoulder suffered minor injuries.

The incident was not road rage-related, Rogers said. Both people in this incident knew each other, he said.

Both men are in custody, Rogers said, one was arrested for the shooting and the other was arrested for drug possession. Police are investigating the details of the shooting.

