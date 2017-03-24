Man, woman found dead in Las Vegas desert with gunshot wounds

On the outskirts of southern Las Vegas, a passer-by stopped Thursday afternoon to assist a man lying down in the desert.

He failed to get a response and called police. Nearby was a woman’s body.

Henderson police are calling the deaths of the 55-year-old man and 54-year-old woman an apparent murder-suicide after the bodies were found with gunshot wounds near East Larson Lane and Gilespie Street.

Emergency personnel declared the man and the woman dead at the scene.

Henderson police have not specified which person is believed to have killed the other and who may have committed suicide.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the decedents’ identities once next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Henderson Police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

