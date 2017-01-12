Man wounded in shooting near Rainbow-Cheyenne area

A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting near North Rainbow Boulevard and West Cheyenne Avenue Thursday morning.

He was walking near Rainbow and West Atwood Avenue just before 2:30 a.m before he was shot at least once, Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said.

He was taken to an unspecified hospital, where his condition is being evaluated, Gordon said.

Gordon said a witness told police they heard gunshots and saw a light-colored vehicle drive east on Atwood shortly after the shooting but police weren’t sure of its relation to the shooting.

Police didn’t have anybody in custody as of 4 a.m. and didn’t know how many shooters for which they were searching.

A stretch of Rainbow between West Gowan Road and Cheyenne was closed while officers investigated.

