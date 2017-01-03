Man wounded in shooting on US 95 near Jones Monday night

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that took place on U.S. Highway 95 near Jones Boulevard late Monday night.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said a 31-year-old man was shot by a someone who fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle. The injured man was taken to a hospital where his condition was unknown.

The victim’s 12-year-old son and an adult male were passengers in the vehicle. They were not injured.

Southbound U.S. 95 was closed for a short period between Jones and Decatur boulevards.

Gordon said police did not know the motive for the shooting and did not have a description of the shooter’s vehicle.