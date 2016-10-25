Posted Updated 

NHP chief says man posed threat to public before trooper fatally shot him

NHP chief says man posed threat to public before trooper fatally shot him

web1_ois-gibson-oct19-16bt03_7260699.jpg
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper shot a suspect Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, after a car chase in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

NHP chief says man posed threat to public before trooper fatally shot him

web1_shooting1_101916_7260699.jpg
Law enforcement activity on Gibson Road near Auto Show Drive in Henderson, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

NHP chief says man posed threat to public before trooper fatally shot him

web1_shooting2_101916_7260699.jpg
Law enforcement activity on Gibson Road near Auto Show Drive in Henderson, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

NHP chief says man posed threat to public before trooper fatally shot him

web1_shooting3_101916_7260699.jpg
Police activity on Gibson Road near Auto Show Drive in Henderson, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

NHP chief says man posed threat to public before trooper fatally shot him

web1_ois-gibson-oct19-16bt02_7260699.jpg
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper shot a suspect Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, after a car chase in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

By WESLEY JUHL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The man fatally shot by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper last week was not armed with a gun, but he did pose a threat to the public, the agency’s chief said Tuesday.

Col. Dennis Osborn briefed reporters on the events leading up to the Oct. 19 shooting, which was investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s force investigation team.

Troopers began to pursue Javier Munoz, 28, after they saw him driving erratically on U.S. Highway 95. Munoz was shot by trooper David Dudley a few minutes later after Munoz threw an elderly man to the ground and began to reverse in the man’s car.

Munoz was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center but died the next morning. The Clark County coroner determined Munoz died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

 