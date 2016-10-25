NHP chief says man posed threat to public before trooper fatally shot him

The man fatally shot by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper last week was not armed with a gun, but he did pose a threat to the public, the agency’s chief said Tuesday.

Col. Dennis Osborn briefed reporters on the events leading up to the Oct. 19 shooting, which was investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s force investigation team.

Troopers began to pursue Javier Munoz, 28, after they saw him driving erratically on U.S. Highway 95. Munoz was shot by trooper David Dudley a few minutes later after Munoz threw an elderly man to the ground and began to reverse in the man’s car.

Munoz was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center but died the next morning. The Clark County coroner determined Munoz died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

