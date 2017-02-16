Police look for crime scene after man shot in head

A man arrived at North Vista Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds early Thursday morning.

He was being taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said about 4 a.m.

Hank said the man had gunshot wounds to the head and another unknown part of his body. Police were unsuccessfully trying to get information from him.

Metro was trying to determine a crime scene, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.