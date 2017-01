A man was shot three times during an attempted robbery in the north central valley early Thursday.

Officers received a call of a robbery about 1:30 a.m. on the 3900 block of Spring Road, near North Rancho and Vegas drives, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

He said the man knew his assailants.

The victim underwent surgery and was in critical condition.

