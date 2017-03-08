Shot fired as security guard confronts 3 men at northwest Las Vegas apartment

Somebody fired a shot after a security guard confronted three men who broke out a window in a vacant apartment in the northwest valley late Tuesday night, Las Vegas police said.

The three men scattered after the confrontation about 11 p.m. at 3333 N. Michael Way, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The guard followed one of them to a red older-model vehicle, Gordon said. The man got in, and an occupant fired one shot out the passenger-side window of the two-door vehicle as it fled.

The guard wasn’t hit, Gordon said.

He said the two-door vehicle was last seen driving south on Michael Way onto westbound West Cheyenne Avenue.

No arrests had been made as of early morning Wednesday.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.