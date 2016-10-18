Shots fired inside car during cellphone robbery at Terrible Herbst

Two men robbed a man trying to sell a cellphone early Tuesday morning inside of a car at a Terrible’s convenience store at the corner of West Bonanza Road and North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said the three men met in the parking lot. They got into the seller’s car, and then one of the two buyers pulled out a gun and demanded money and the cellphone.

Gordon said nobody was hurt, but two shots were fired inside the car. The man got out of his car, Gordon said, and the two suspects stole a wallet holding cash and the phone. They were last seen heading south on Martin Luther King Boulevard in a gold-colored car.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.