1 in critical condition after being found stabbed Saturday in central Las Vegas

A man is in critical condition after being found stabbed Saturday afternoon in the central valley.

The man was found in apartment at SolAire Apartments, 1500 Karen Ave., near East Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition and is unable to speak, he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

