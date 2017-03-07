Clerk calls 911 after stabbed man walks into northwest Las Vegas gas station

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man walked into a northwest Las Vegas gas station Monday night with apparent stab wounds.

The man entered the Chevron at 4401 N. Rainbow Road about 8 p.m. bleeding and asking for help, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The clerk at the station near Craig Road called 911.

The man was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Las Vegas police were still investigating as of Monday night. No one was in custody and no other details were available.

