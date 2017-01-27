Suspect in stabbing of girlfriend in North Las Vegas arrested in Utah

A North Las Vegas man facing charges in connection with his ex-girlfriend’s stabbing was arrested in Utah on Thursday night.

North Las Vegas police said Ronny Withers, 35, was located by officers in the Salt Lake City area about 10 p.m. Thursday. He was taken into custody after a brief pursuit and taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Police announced earlier in the day that they were seeking Withers in connection with the stabbing of a 28-year-old woman on Tuesday night on the 1100 block of Egret Court. She was still in critical condition as of Thursday.

Police said the woman was attacked when she visited Withers’ house to retrieve her belongings, police said. He has an “extensive arrest history and violent tendencies,” police said.

He is expected to be extradited to North Las Vegas to face charges.

