Woman bitten, man stabbed during family feud in northwest Las Vegas

A family argument ended with one person stabbed and another bitten in the northwest valley Friday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers said one family member stabbed another in the back about 2 a.m. in the 5000 block of Tropical Ridge Court, near Tropical Parkway and Decatur Boulevard.

Lt. Carlos Hank said a woman was bitten while trying to break up the fight between the two male relatives.

The injured man and woman were taken to University Medical Center, Sgt. Stuart Richmond said. Hank expected the man to survive his injuries.

He said one person was in custody.

It wasn’t clear what prompted the argument.

