Woman gets in fight with man in south Las Vegas after overhearing racial slur

A woman heard a racial slur and was hit on the head outside of a Roberto’s Taco Shop in the southeast valley Monday morning, Las Vegas police said.

The woman, who is black, was in the Roberto’s drive-thru about 3 a.m. at 6355 E. Russell Road when she heard a man use a slur, Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the slur was directed at her.

She confronted the man in front of the shop, Gordon said, and it escalated when the man, who is white, hit her in the face with a hard plastic sign. She went to the hospital for a cut above her eye.

Gordon said the man then left in a light-colored sedan. He was with two other men in their 20s, Gordon said, but police didn’t think they helped with the attack.

