This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

‘Seussical’

Dr. Seuss + musical = “Seussical.” From the Cat in the Hat to Horton the Elephant, Rainbow Company Youth Theatre’s “Seussical” brings Dr. Seuss’ fanciful world to musical life at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Additional performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10-11; for tickets ($6), call 702-229-6553 or visit www.artslasvegas.org.

Hymns of Hawaii

Award-winning musicians — and ordained ministers — George Kahumoku Jr., Kawika Kahiapo and Uncle Richard Ho’opi’i share Hawaiian hymn traditions, along with their slack-key guitar and ukulele mastery, at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 702-749-2000 or go online to www.thesmithcenter.com for tickets ($35-$55).

‘Sense & Sensibility’

The Dashwood sisters — one sensible, one sensitive — search for love despite their family’s fading fortunes in Kate Hamill’s playful off-Broadway adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Nevada Conservatory Theatre presents the play’s regional premiere at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theatre; performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10 and 15-17, with 2 p.m. matinees Dec. 10, 11 and 17. For tickets ($27.50-$33), call 702-895-2787 or click on www.unlv.edu/pac.

‘Absurd Person Singular’

Three successive Christmases in three different kitchens, but all is not merry and bright for three wildly incompatible couples in Alan Ayckbourn’s darkly comedic “Absurd Person Singular.” Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays (plus 2 p.m. Dec. 10), through Dec. 18, at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive; for tickets ($21-$24), call 702-362-7996 or click on www.lvlt.org.

‘Interlopian Tubes’

The world premiere of “Interlopian Tubes” and a revival of “Lehi’s Dream,” featuring student and guest dancers, highlight the College of Southern Nevada’s fall dance concert at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in CSN’s Nicholas J. Horn Theatre, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. Tickets ($8-$10) are available by calling 702-651-5483.