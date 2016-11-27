Holiday gift ideas for the Nevada traveler

Everyone likes a getaway, even if it’s once in a while. That means that everyone on your holiday gift list can use items that will make their Nevada regional excursions more informed, safer, warmer, cooler … You get the idea.

For those who love sports or other outdoor activities, for example, clothing and gear for all seasons wears out, even if it isn’t outgrown. When thinking of the perfect gift, consider the wide range of places to see, adventures to experience and roads to travel in Southern Nevada and our environs. Even for the ones on your list who seem to have everything, the gift of time spent together will be appreciated.

For outdoor enthusiasts, a visit to a bookstore is a must. Think of the possibilities: books on hiking trails, camping locations, outdoor skills, field guides, national and state parks and even tips on traveling with children and pets.

Some of the best maps and travel guides are published by AAA and available to members.. Specialty AAA maps available for this region include nearby Death Valley National Park, southern Utah and the Indian country of Arizona. If you are a member, consider adding a loved one to your annual membership as a gift so that they can receive the same privileges.

Book and souvenir shops in federal and state parks, recreation areas, wildlife refuges and museums have an abundance of regional gifts, including books, cookbooks, posters, games, toys, clothing, trinkets and maps. Interagency offices, onsite visitor centers and state information centers distribute mostly free information. Official Nevada state highway maps are up-to-date, accurate, widely available and free of charge. You can assemble a nice packet of regional information and maps as a gift useful to anyone planning outdoor adventures.

Some of the most detailed maps are published by the United States Geological Service. There is not much that these topographical quadrant maps don’t show. Order at at usgs.gov; prices vary.

For 80 years, Nevada Magazine has been touting the state’s interesting destinations, varied activities and fascinating history. Subscription to the bimonthly publication is always a worthy gift at less than $20 a year. The magazine also offers historical Nevada calendars for about $15. A new offering this year is the sturdy, illustrated map of Nevada ghost towns and historical sites, available for less than $10. This map is sure to please any ghost town enthusiast or history buff on your list. Call (775) 687-0610 (855-729-7117 toll-free) or order online at nevadamagazine.com.

The University of Nevada Press is a source of a variety of publications, such as “50 Classic Hikes in Nevada,” the beautiful full color photos in “Minerals of Nevada” and “A History of Nevada - Uncovering Nevada’s Past.” The University of Nevada Press also offers the national parks series and guide books for various highways in the state, including US 50, famously called “The Loneliest Road in America.” The agency’s catalog is available online at unevadapress.com.

Imaginative gifts for adventurers include arranging for a scenic daylong raft trip on the Colorado River, a steamboat excursion on Lake Mead, lift tickets for the ski and snowboard facility in Lee Canyon or a visit to Eldorado Canyon (45 miles southeast of Las Vegas) for a tour of the Techatticup Mine and canoe/kayak rentals.

There’s also the gift of time. How about giving a loved one a “gift certificate” of sorts — a promise of a shared adventure? It’s a great way to add the personal touch to the frenzy of the holidays.

Margo Bartlett Pesek’s Trip of the Week column appears on Sundays.