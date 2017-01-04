2016’s end brings announcement of 3 top Las Vegas chefs leaving restaurants

The final week of 2016 brought three major announcements of top Las Vegas chefs exiting their posts. First came word that SushiSamba alumnus Bobby Silva had left his executive chef position at Sake Rok in The Park. He’s been replaced internally.

Next came the news that critically acclaimed chef Thomas Griese, who had taken over the kitchen at the Four Seasons’ revamped Charlie Palmer Steak less than six months earlier, has left the restaurant. Palmer’s locally based director of operations Steve Geddes, who is also both a certified master sommelier and an accomplished chef, is taking over.

And Dan Rossi, a veteran of renowned local spots such as Renoir, Alex, Stratta, David Burke, Scarpetta and The Eiffel Tower Restaurant, quietly exited his latest position as chef de cuisine at Rose.Rabbit.Lie. There’s no word on a long-term replacement.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Find @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.