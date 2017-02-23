3 gifts for coffee lovers

Feed your caffeine habit and help veterans at the same time. Fire Department Coffee will donate 10 percent of all sales through March 15 to the Paddy Brown Program, which helps veterans with employment and professional development. Fire Department Coffee is run by three military veterans, two of whom are firefighter/paramedics in the Chicago area. Their coffee — regular, dark roast or bourbon-infused — ranges from $11.99 to $19.99 a pound at www.firedeptcoffee.com.

If you’re a cold-brew drinker, here’s something to put it in. The concept of the Dripo coffeemaker and tumbler is simple: You put finely ground coffee and ice water in the coffeemaker part; since it’s a closed system it won’t leak, so you can take it with you as you go about your day. About 2 hours later you have fresh cold brew in the tumbler section, which is sealed in case you’d like to drink it later. It’s $34.94, at www.getdripo.com.

Lastly, here’s a gift idea for the coffee-lover in your life: Delicacies Jewelry specializes in jewelry in food shapes, like the coffee bean on the bracelet here, which is $50 at delicaciesjewelry.com. For each of the bracelets sold (they also come with embellishments shaped like basil, an artichoke, a cacao bean, a carrot and many more), the company provides 50 meals to hungry people. Delicacies Jewelry also offers wider bracelets and gold, diamond-stuffed and pave diamond pendants in various food shapes.