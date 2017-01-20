5 best chili dishes to try in Las Vegas

Vegetarian chili

Gilley’s BBQ, Treasure Island

Three kinds of beans, tomatoes and assorted vegetables are simmered in vegetable stock until thick and served with a jalapeno corn muffin, $6.95.

Short Rib Chili

Bailiwick, The Orleans

Short ribs are slow-cooked with white bean chili and served with jalapeno corn cakes, honey and sweet butter, $9.

Cowboy Chili

Double Barrel Roadhouse, Monte Carlo

Smoked sausage, seared ground beef, black beans and red kidney beans are simmered and topped with fried tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, cilantro sour cream, cilantro and scallions, $9.

Chili cheese omelet

Grand Cafe, Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch and Santa Fe, Palace, Boulder and Sunset Stations

A three-egg omelet is topped with no-bean chili and cheddar cheese, $10.79 at Red Rock and Green Valley Ranch, $9.79 at Stations.

Chile Colorado

Baja Miguel’s, South Point

Tender diced beef is simmered with onions and tomatoes in a red chili sauce with flour or corn tortillas, $17.95.

