5 spots to celebrate National Margarita Day on Wednesday

Just to prepare you for National Margarita Day, which is Wednesday.

Strawberry jalapeno margarita

Topgolf, MGM Grand

The kick of Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila is tamed by lime, agave nectar and fresh strawberries, $14.

Blood orange margarita

The Salted Lime, Aliante Casino

The ever-popular blood orange, in the form of puree, stars in this cocktail that also contains Patron Silver, Cointreau, fresh lime and agave nectar, $11.

Salt Air Margarita

China Poblano, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Jose Andres was inspired to create this mix of lime juice, simple syrup, tequila blanco and “salt air” when he was hit in the face with salty ocean water, $16.

The original margarita

Hussong’s Cantina, the Shoppes at Mandalay Place and Boca Park

Reportedly created at the original Hussong’s in Ensenada, Mexico, in 1941, it’s a mix of Sauza Blue Reposado tequila, agave nectar and lime juice, $12.

Prickly pear margarita

Cabo Mexican Restaurant, Santa Fe, Boulder and Sunset Stations

Prickly pear puree adds a desert touch to this blend of Casamigos tequila, lime juice and agave nectar, $9.

