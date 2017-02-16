5 spots to celebrate National Margarita Day on Wednesday

Just to prepare you for National Margarita Day, which is Wednesday.
Strawberry jalapeno margarita
Topgolf, MGM Grand
The kick of Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila is tamed by lime, agave nectar and fresh strawberries, $14.
Blood orange margarita
The Salted Lime, Aliante Casino
The ever-popular blood orange, in the form of puree, stars in this cocktail that also contains Patron Silver, Cointreau, fresh lime and agave nectar, $11.
Salt Air Margarita
China Poblano, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Jose Andres was inspired to create this mix of lime juice, simple syrup, tequila blanco and “salt air” when he was hit in the face with salty ocean water, $16.
The original margarita
Hussong’s Cantina, the Shoppes at Mandalay Place and Boca Park
Reportedly created at the original Hussong’s in Ensenada, Mexico, in 1941, it’s a mix of Sauza Blue Reposado tequila, agave nectar and lime juice, $12.
Prickly pear margarita
Cabo Mexican Restaurant, Santa Fe, Boulder and Sunset Stations
Prickly pear puree adds a desert touch to this blend of Casamigos tequila, lime juice and agave nectar, $9.
