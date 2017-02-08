Posted 

Cantina Laredo is serving up sweet strawberry dessert for Valentine’s Day

Strawberry Bunuelos, to be served in part of Cantina Laredo's Valentines menu, is pictured on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The dessert is made up of cinnamon-dusted chips topped, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream bordering vanilla ice cream. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

This festively (and appropriately) colored dish is one of the dessert options on the valentine menu at Cantina Laredo at Tivoli Village. The strawberry buñuelos are cinnamon-dusted flour tortilla chips topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and vanilla ice cream. The three-course prix-fixe menu, which is $35 and includes three entree choices, will be available from Saturday through Tuesday.

 