Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with these shamrock-inspired gifts

Yes, you can celebrate the wearin’ of the green without stooping to the ignominy of green beer. Just pop on over to the Sprinkles ATM at The Linq on the Strip and get a St. Patrick’s Day cupcake for $4.50. They’re made with Belgian dark chocolate cake and topped with Baileys Irish Cream frosting and a green shamrock. The cupcakes are $3.95 each or $45 for a dozen if you get them inside the shop and will be available all month.

You can avoid your own potato famine with the St. Patrick’s Day Potato from See’s Candies. Divinity filling is covered with milk chocolate, rolled in a mixture of cocoa and cinnamon and decorated with pine nuts to resemble potato eyes. They’re $4.10 for one in See’s numerous shops across the valley or $24.60 for a pack of six at www.sees.com.

Got a foodie friend who’s totally Irish — either always, or just on St. Patrick’s Day? Consider gifting him or her with the Totally Bamboo Shamrock Cutting Board. It is indeed totally bamboo, which means it’s easy on knives, and it comes with a one-year warranty. It’s $19.99 at www.bedbathandbeyond.com.