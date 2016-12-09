Chick-fil-A announces opening dates for 2 Las Vegas Valley locations

The Las Vegas Valley will welcome two Chick-fil-A restaurants Jan. 26, each of which will employ approximately 100 full- and part-time workers.

Those interested in working at these Chick-fil-As can apply at hiring trailers at each restaurant site.

Dan Mullins, a Salt Lake City resident, is the local franchise owner of the Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road restaurant located at 460 N. Warm Springs St.

Dave Taplln, of Denver, is franchise owner of the Eastern Avenue and Ione Road restaurant located at 9925 S. Eastern Ave.

To help the team members pay for college, the restaurants will offer the opportunity for college scholarships through Chick-fil-A’s newly announced scholarship initiative, Remarkable Futures.

For more information about Remarkable Futures, visit www.chick-fil-a.com/scholarships.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.