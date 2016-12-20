Downtown Crown in Las Vegas closes for ‘reorganization’

The Downtown Crown on Charleston Boulevard is the second downtown Las Vegas restaurant to be reported closed in as many days.

Echoing a sign posted on the padlocked gate of the restaurant, co-owner Ron Schultz said the closure is temporary, for reorganization. He said he’s negotiating with the landlord and fine-tuning the concept, but declined to comment further.

The Downtown Crown, which opened in January on the bottom floor of the Arts Factory, is a sister restaurant to the venerable Crown & Anchor British Pub at 1750 E. Tropicana Ave. and the Little Crown & Anchor at 4755 Spring Mountain Road. Those two restaurants are not affected by the closure.

