DW Bistro’s new location has ‘gastropub feel’

For co-owner Bryce Krausman, the new DW Bistro at The Grammercy was a homecoming of sorts.

Krausman said he and DW co-owner/executive chef Dalton Wilson had looked at the spot at 9265 W. Russell Road back when it was being developed as Manhattan West. Then the recession hit, and the project foundered.

“The guys who came along and bought it two and half to three years ago came to our restaurant,” Krausman said. “They actually took us to look at the space we’d looked at 10 years ago.”

Krausman and Wilson originally planned to open a large-scale grab-and-go operation at The Grammercy, but the lease on the original location was coming due, so they decided to make a move.

The new DW Bistro — 1.2 miles from the original — opened Nov. 17. Wilson updated the dinner menu, and to reflect the “gastropub feel,” they’ve created a menu of 12 shared plates.

Krausman said the DW Bistro at World Market Center downtown is expected to open after the first of the year.

The country’s 10th Milk Bar bakery will open at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas by the end of the month, before sister restaurant Momofuku. In an interview last week, Milk Bar chef/owner/founder Christina Tosi said a few things will be unique to the Las Vegas outpost, such as Milkquakes, which she described as a sort of cross between soft serve and the Dairy Queen Blizzard. Among the flavors she’s contemplating: pickled strawberry jam with bits of corn cookies.

They’ll also offer four flavors of soft serve (Cereal Milk, Sweet Potato Pie, Crack Pie and Fruity Cereal Milk), and Milk Bar classics such as Chocolate Malt Layer Cake, Birthday Truffles and Compost Cookies.

Bailiwick has opened at The Orleans. Billed as “gastropub-meets-entertainment,” it serves weekend brunch and is open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays through Mondays. The menu includes such dishes as Carnival Bites, smoked sausages in cornmeal batter, and classic poutine. It’s part of Boyd Gaming’s sweeping re-do of its food-and-beverage operations, with more on the horizon.

This just in: Virgil’s Real BBQ will open Tuesday at The Linq.

Thai-style rolled ice cream, all the rage on social media, has come to Las Vegas with the aptly named Rolled Ice Cream at 9484 W. Flamingo Road, near Fort Apache Road.

The folks at the CableTV Blog have figured out the most-watched food show in each state. For Nevada, that’s “Man v. Food.” California, Arizona and Utah weigh in with “Made in Spain,” “Bar Rescue” and “Cupcake Wars,” respectively.

