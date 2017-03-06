How to get free pancakes at IHOP on Tuesday

It’s time for yet another free breakfast.

IHOP restaurants will celebrate National Pancake Day with free pancakes on Tuesday at locations across Las Vegas and Henderson.

Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., guests can stop in for a free short stack of original buttermilk pancakes. Select locations will offer the promotion until 10 p.m.

While the pancakes are free, guests are encouraged to make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. IHOP restaurants hope to raise $3.5 million on National Pancake Day.

Find participating locations at ihop.com.

