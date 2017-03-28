Las Vegas Strip steakhouse Smith & Wollensky to close in advance of move

Popular steakhouse Smith & Wollensky will close its Las Vegas Boulevard location, just north of MGM Grand, in early June. The popular chain is not leaving town, however. The closing will precede a move to a new space.

Few details are available, but in a prepared statement, company spokeswoman Kim Giguere-Lapine said, “The team at Smith & Wollensky is excited for our future in Las Vegas, as the city is and will continue to be one of our top locations.”

More information on the restaurant’s last day of service, where it’s headed and when the new space will open is expected closer to June.

