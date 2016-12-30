Milk Bar opens at Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas

Who needs Champagne when you can have a strawberry and corn MilkQuake?

Just in time for the big New Year’s Eve weekend, Milk Bar opened today at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

This is the 10th Milk Bar for pastry chef/owner Christina Tosi, but a few things are unique to the Strip spot, including MilkQuakes, which Tosi described in an interview last month as a cross between soft serve and the Dairy Queen Blizzard. In case you’re wondering, the strawberry-corn variety is flavored with pickled strawberry jam and bits of Milk Bar’s famous corn cookies.

Other flavors include B’day Cake, sweet potato pie, Bkfst and Crack Pie, the latter with bits of the bakery’s most well-known dessert mixed in. The pie itself and other iconic Milk Bar favorites such as cake truffles and birthday cake are available, as are four flavors of soft serve, twice as many as at any other Milk Bar location.

Milk Bar, which is open from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, grew out of the original New York Momofuku, a branch of which is scheduled to open at the Cosmo very soon.

...and just like number 10 is open! pink neon never looked so good!!! #milkbarlasvegas #hardbodies A video posted by christinatosi (@christinatosi) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:34pm PST

A photo posted by Jason Toney (@misterjt319) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:20pm PST

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.