Mr. Poke in Las Vegas to add sushi doughnuts by the end of the month

The sushi doughnut is coming to Las Vegas — but it’s not here yet. Despite online reports that Mr. Poke at 2170 S. Rainbow Blvd. had become the first local spot to embrace the red-hot and incredibly photogenic trend of round rolled sushi (but no actual doughnut), a visit to the quick-casual restaurant reveals only one member of the staff is qualified to create them right now. “I could make one,” another on-duty employee offered timidly, “but it wouldn’t look good.” Have no fear, however. Equipment that will allow the entire staff to create Instagram-worthy fishy doughnuts is scheduled to arrive next week, and they should be added to the menu by the end of the month.

