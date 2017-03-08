Posted 

Mr. Poke in Las Vegas to add sushi doughnuts by the end of the month

Mr. Poke will soon offer sushi Doughnuts. (Facebook)

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The sushi doughnut is coming to Las Vegas — but it’s not here yet. Despite online reports that Mr. Poke at 2170 S. Rainbow Blvd. had become the first local spot to embrace the red-hot and incredibly photogenic trend of round rolled sushi (but no actual doughnut), a visit to the quick-casual restaurant reveals only one member of the staff is qualified to create them right now. “I could make one,” another on-duty employee offered timidly, “but it wouldn’t look good.” Have no fear, however. Equipment that will allow the entire staff to create Instagram-worthy fishy doughnuts is scheduled to arrive next week, and they should be added to the menu by the end of the month.

 
 

