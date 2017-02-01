Tasty dips for Super Bowl snacks that will put a smile on your game face

Super Bowl Sunday may very well be the dippiest day of the year.

Historically, it is a huge day for chicken wings, with 1.33 billion expected to be consumed during the Big Game this year, according to the National Chicken Council. That’s enough to reach from Atlanta to Foxborough, Massachusetts, more than 75 times.

But preparing chicken wings at home is messy, sometimes even dangerous. Most people tend to leave those, along with pizza, to the experts (and 4.4 million pies are estimated to be ordered Sunday from the Big Three pizza-makers alone, according to a published report).

For the home cook, dips are the perfect Super Bowl party food. For one thing, there’s an endless variety, to satisfy almost any taste. And you can make them healthful or indulgent, depending on the dip you choose and what you dip into it. For dippers, think way — way — beyond chips and crackers to various types of vegetables, fruits, breads and even some meats, such as smoked sausages.

Dips and the dippers almost always can be prepped in advance, which makes things a lot easier for the party-giver. There are a couple of caveats: If you choose a hot dip, be sure you can keep it hot. Mini-slow cookers are ideal for this because they never get hot enough to scorch, and you can find one in a big-box store for as little as $15. You can even get a triple slow cooker to warm three dips at the same time, for about $40. Or you can put the dips, in crocks or other heat-proof vessels, on a warming tray, which start at $25.

If you’re preparing cold dips, keeping them cool is pretty much a cinch at this time of year as long as you don’t heat your house to tropic levels. Many dip ingredients are fairly stable, but beware of the temperature level when you’re using foods such as seafood or meat, and consider keeping the serving container in a larger one filled with ice.

The popularity of dips on Super Bowl Sunday prompted McCormick & Co., the spice people, to create a dip for each of the 50 states. Following are the one for Georgia, in honor of the Atlanta Falcons; Massachusetts, for the New England Patriots; Texas, for the site of the Super Bowl; and Nevada — for us.

Also included is the Wisconsin dip as a consolation for Packers fans, and the Pennsylvania dip, even if it is more Eagles than Steelers.Since McCormick developed these recipes it’s not surprising they use many of the company’s products, but you can substitute at will. (A note on the Georgia recipe: That “cola-flavored carbonated beverage”? We’re guessing most in the ATL would go with hometown favorite Coca-Cola. And since fresh peaches are tough to find at this time of year, you could use frozen in a pinch.)

You’ll also find a loaded-potato dip and a Buffalo chicken dip so you can have your wings and dip them, too. BOSTON BAKED BEAN DIP

TEXAS TRASH DIP

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese

1 cup sour cream

2 cans (16 ounces each) refried beans

1 can (4½ ounces) chopped green chilies, drained

1 package taco seasoning mix

Tortilla chips for serving

4 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Microwave cream cheese and sour cream in large microwavable bowl on high 1 minute or until cheese is softened. Remove from microwave. Mix with wire whisk until smooth. Add refried beans, green chilies, seasoning mix and 2 cups of the cheese; mix well.

Spread bean mixture into 13-by-9-inch baking dish sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle with remaining 2 cups cheese.

Bake 25 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with tortilla chips.

SIN CITY COCKTAIL DIP

2 avocados, peeled, pitted and chopped

1 cup chopped tomato

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 package guacamole seasoning mix

1 package (8 ounces) whipped cream cheese

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup cocktail sauce (divided use)

¾ cup small cooked shrimp, cut into bite-size pieces

Sliced baguette or crackers for serving

Mix avocados, tomatoes, lime juice and seasoning mix in medium bowl. Set aside.

Mix cream cheese and sour cream in small bowl. Spread in 9-inch glass pie plate. Drizzle with half of the cocktail sauce. Top with avocado mixture and shrimp. Drizzle with remaining cocktail sauce.

Serve with sliced baguette or crackers.

Makes 2¾ cups, or 22 2-tablespoon servings.

WISCONSIN BRAT AND BEER CHEESE DIP

1 pound bratwurst, casings removed

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup flour

1½ cups milk

1 cup beer

1 package pork gravy mix

1½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

¾ cup cheese curds or shredded white Cheddar cheese

Soft pretzel bites of pretzel chips, for serving

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cook and crumble sausage in large skillet on medium-high heat until browned. Drain fat. Remove from skillet. Set aside.

Melt butter in same large skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle with flour. Cook and stir 1 minute. Gradually stir in milk, beer and gravy mix with whisk until smooth. Stirring constantly, bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes, or until sauce starts to thicken. Gradually stir in shredded cheese until melted and smooth. Stir in cooked sausage. Spoon into 9-inch glass pie plate. Sprinkle with cheese curds or white cheddar cheese.

Bake 15 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve with soft pretzel bites or pretzel chips.

Makes 4½ cups, or about 18 ¼-cup servings.

CHEESESTEAK DIP

1 16-ounce loaf Italian bread

1 tablespoon oil

1 cup coarsely chopped green pepper

½ cup coarsely chopped onion

1 package brown gravy mix

1 cup jarred processed cheese sauce, such as Cheez Whiz

½ cup milk

1/3 pound roast beef, cut into bite-size pieces

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place bread on baking sheet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Cut an oval or elongated football shape on top of bread and remove bread center to make room for the dip. Tear removed bread top and bread center into bite-size pieces. Set aside for serving.

Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add vegetables; cook and stir 3 minutes or until tender-crisp. Stir gravy mix, cheese sauce, milk and roast beef into skillet until well blended. Spoon dip into bread.

Bake 15 minutes or until heated through. Serve dip with bread pieces. Drizzle with additional cheese sauce, if desired.

Makes 3 cups, or 24 2-tablespoon servings.

BLUE CHEESE ‘HOT WING’ DIP

1 8-ounce package 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened and cut into pieces

½ cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

¼ cup chopped green onions

¼ cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

¼ cup reduced-fat sour cream

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon lemon zest

½ teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

1 4-ounce package crumbled blue cheese

1 to 2 tablespoons milk (optional)

Garnishes: crumbled blue cheese, chopped green onions, freshly cracked pepper

Fried chicken breast tenders, celery sticks, radishes and/or hot wing sauce for serving

Pulse first 10 ingredients in a food processor four times, or just until blended. Transfer mixture to a serving bowl and gently stir in blue cheese. If desired, stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons, 1 teaspoon at a time, for desired consistency. Cover and chill 1 to 2 hours before serving. Garnish, if desired.

Serve with chicken tenders, celery sticks, radishes and hot wing sauce. Store leftovers in refrigerator for as long as 7 days.

Makes 3 cups.

LOADED BAKED POTATO DIP

1 2.1-ounce package fully cooked bacon slices

1 16-ounce container sour cream

2 cups (8 ounces) freshly shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/3 cup sliced fresh chives

2 teaspoons hot sauce

Garnishes: cooked, crumbled bacon; sliced fresh chives; freshly cracked pepper

Waffle fries, baked crisp, for dipping

Microwave bacon according to package directions until crisp; drain on paper towels. Cool 10 minutes; crumble. Stir together bacon and next four ingredients. Cover and chill 1 to 24 hours before serving. Garnish, if desired.

Serve with crispy, warm waffle fries. Store leftovers in refrigerator for as long as 7 days.

Makes about 4 cups.

