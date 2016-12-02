The Cupcakery in Las Vegas offers free cupcakes for toy donations

The Cupcakery is making it extra sweet to support a good cause this holiday season by offering free cupcakes in exchange for a toy donation.

Guests who bring a toy donation — $10 value or more — to The Cupcakery will receive their choice of four complimentary cupcakes, the bakery said in a news release. Additionally, those who make a donation will receive a 15 percent discount on their next order.

Donations will be accepted at The Cupcakery’s Summerlin shop, located at 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., through Thursday, Dec. 8.

The toys will be donated to KLUC 98.5’s 18th Annual Chet Buchanan & The Morning Zoo Toy Drive. As part of the yearly toy drive, Buchanan endures the frigid temperatures and lives atop a 30-foot scaffold in the NV Energy parking lot for 12 straight days.