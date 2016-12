After becoming passionate about coffee as a home-roaster, Jerad Howard noticed a lack of quality coffee in Las Vegas and began Vesta Coffee Roasters.

Located in the Arts District, 1114 South Casino Center Blvd., Vesta Coffee Roasters is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

