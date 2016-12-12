Virgil’s Real Barbecue slated to open at The Linq Promenade

Virgil’s Real Barbecue from Alicart Restaurant Group is slated to open for business Tuesday at The Linq Promenade as part of the restaurant’s soft opening phase.

With locations in New York City and at Atlantis in the Bahamas, Virgil’s joins Carmine’s NYC’s Legendary Family Style Italian Restaurant in Las Vegas, which the company opened at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in 2013.

The Linq Promenade is on the center Strip, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The Las Vegas location of Virgil’s seats 300 guests and spans 14,000 square feet including three outdoor spaces and three private dining rooms. The restaurant features reclaimed wood sourced from vintage barns across the Southern states and decor gathered from barbecue restaurants around the country dots the walls.

“We are thrilled to bring authentic barbecue to The Linq Promenade,” said Alicart CEO Jeffrey Bank in a statement.

The menu features the barbecue tastes of Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, the Carolina’s and Missouri to offer a sampling of barbecue in its many and varied regional interpretations.

The menu was developed after extensive research in the back roads of the South, as featured in the “Virgil’s Barbecue Road Trip Cookbook,” and highlights the best of the local styles including Memphis pork ribs and chicken, Carolina pulled pork and Texas beef brisket.